Toronto visits Brooklyn after Durant's 51-point outing

Toronto Raptors (13-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (19-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -8.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Toronto Raptors after Kevin Durant scored 51 points in the Nets' 116-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Nets have gone 4-0 against division opponents. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Durant averaging 7.1.

The Raptors are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting on Nov. 7, with Durant scoring 31 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 12.7 points. Durant is shooting 47.3% and averaging 30.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (health protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: out (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Dalano Banton: out (illness), David Johnson: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.