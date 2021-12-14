 

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

  • Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov leaves together with Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist after the press conference that followed their meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Christine Olsson/TT via AP)

    Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov leaves together with Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist after the press conference that followed their meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Christine Olsson/TT via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/14/2021 9:54 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has 'no plans to attack anyone,' and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

In recent weeks, there has been a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border which has prompted fears of a possible invasion in Kyiv and the West.

 

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine's own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Russian officials alleged that Kyiv might try to reclaim the areas controlled by the rebels by force. Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to do so.

'We don't plan to attack anyone and we don't plan to invade any other country's territory,' Reznikov said.

"Our defense capacity is important to protect our people, our society, our lives.'

He told reporters that war in Ukraine means war in Europe, adding that "there are clear signals from the international community that Ukraine will not be left alone in case of a Russian invasion.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly emphasized that Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO represent a red line for Moscow, and also expressed concern about plans by some Alliance members to set up military training centers in Ukraine. He said that would give them a military foothold there even without Ukraine joining the 30-country military organization.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Reznikov said that Ukraine's right to join any military alliance, including NATO, was written down in the country's Constitution, adding "we are going to be a de facto NATO member and implement NATO standards.'

'We are going to make to reforms because that is what we need,' he added.

Reznikov was in Stockholm to meet his Swedish counterpart Peter Hultqvist and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 