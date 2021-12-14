All Indiana counties getting part of $500M regional grants

INDIANAPOLIS -- All 92 Indiana counites will get a piece of the $500 million in regional development grants being handed out by state officials.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. board voted Tuesday to award money to all 17 regional groups that submitted proposals for the program encouraging regional cooperation on projects to attract residents and businesses.

Five regions will receive the maximum $50 million grants. Those are northwestern Indiana and others clustered around Evansville, Fort Wayne, South Bend and New Albany.

State development agency vice president Mark Wasky said those five regions have the potential to pull in people from out of state, particularly from the nearby Chicago and Louisville, Kentucky, areas.

'All of those are kind of gateways to the state in many ways,' Wasky told The Associated Press. 'They're located within areas that present particular opportunities for the state to be able to leverage large urban areas to attract talent.'

The state board approved $30 million grants to four regions and another four will get $20 million. Three others were approved for $15 million and one is receiving $5 million.

Wasky said those reviewing the proposals believed it was important to give money to all the regions in order to encourage ongoing cooperation.