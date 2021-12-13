Grains mixed, livestock higher.
Updated 12/13/2021 11:30 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 17.75 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 5.50 cents at $7.1225 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 15.50 cents at $12.5175 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle gained .20 cent at $1.3695 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.6527 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .23 cent at $.7255 a pound.
