VanVleet, Raptors to host Fox and the Kings

Sacramento Kings (11-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces Toronto for a non-conference matchup.

The Raptors are 5-9 on their home court. Toronto is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are 6-8 on the road. Sacramento is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 108-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Buddy Hield averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.5 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 102.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Khem Birch: out (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.