Leverkusen collapses in 5-2 loss at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

Berlin's Kevin Behrens, left, and Fuerth's Maximilian Bauer, right, challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SpVgg Greuther Fuerth and FC Union Berlin in Fuerth, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Fuerth's Havard Nielsen, left, celebrates with Marco Meyerhoefer after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and Union Berlin, at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer, in Fureth, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger, center, and Djibril Sow, right, challenge Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen at the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka scores past Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen at the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Frankfurt's Kristijan Jakic celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen at the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen threw away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and miss the chance to put pressure on the Bundesliga leaders.

Leverkusen's defeat is another boost to table-topping Bayern Munich, which extended its lead to six points Saturday when it beat Mainz and second-place Borussia Dortmund drew at Bochum.

Two early goals from Patrick Schick briefly seemed to have put Leverkusen in control but Brazilian defender Tuta soon responded with a volleyed goal for Frankfurt before Jesper Lindstrom equalized on a counterattack.

Evan Ndicka gave Frankfurt the lead for the first time in the 50th minute on a rebound before Kristijan Jakic and Djibril Sow extended Frankfurt's lead.

Leverkusen stays third after missing a chance to move to within a point of Dortmund, while Frankfurt rises three places to ninth.

FÃRTH BEATS UNION

Promoted Greuther FÃ¼rth finally achieved a historic win in the Bundesliga, but no fans were there to see it.

Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen's goal was enough for FÃ¼rth to beat Union Berlin 1-0 for its first win of the season, though FÃ¼rth stays last. It was also the club's first-ever home win in the top division after failing to win any of its home games in its only previous Bundesliga season in 2012-13.

Cheers from club staff echoed around the stadium after Nielsen's deflected shot during a scramble in the box in the 56th. FÃ¼rth's home state of Bavaria ruled last week to bar fans from sports events after a rise in coronavirus cases. Union stays sixth.

