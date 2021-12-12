 

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

 
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel 'Interview with the Vampire,' died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

 

'In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,' Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel 'Interview with the Vampire,' which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

