Notre Dame 66, No. 10 Kentucky 62
Updated 12/11/2021 7:24 PM
Halftime_Kentucky 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 2-19 (Grady 2-7, Brooks 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Washington 0-1, Hopkins 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Mintz 0-5), Notre Dame 7-22 (Wertz 2-4, Wesley 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Ryan 1-2, Laszewski 1-5, Hubb 0-4). Rebounds_Kentucky 26 (Brooks, Tshiebwe 7), Notre Dame 29 (Atkinson, Goodwin 6). Assists_Kentucky 9 (Washington 5), Notre Dame 15 (Ryan 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 10, Notre Dame 14.
