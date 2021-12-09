Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup against the Spurs

Denver Nuggets (12-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against San Antonio. He ranks fifth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Spurs are 3-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 108.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Nuggets are 7-6 in Western Conference play. Denver is third in the NBA allowing just 104.5 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 23 the Nuggets won 102-96 led by 32 points from Jokic, while Keldon Johnson scored 27 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 44.5% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Will Barton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jokic is shooting 57.8% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Devin Vassell: day to day (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.