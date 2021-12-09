Los Angeles visits Memphis for conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (13-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-6 against Western Conference teams. Memphis has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA with 24.5 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 121-118 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging 7.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Westbrook is averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.