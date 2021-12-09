Blackhawks acquire F Gabriel in trade with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys.

The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Gabriel was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2013 draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild in 2015. He has two goals and three assists in 49 career regular-season games, also playing for New Jersey and San Jose.

Gabriel has a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through this season.

The 23-year-old Krys, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2016, is looking for his NHL debut. He has played in 64 AHL games with Rockford, collecting two goals and 13 assists.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports