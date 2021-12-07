 

Blackhawks F Khaira taken off on stretcher after Trouba hit

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) lays on the ice after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) lays on the ice after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after he was knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after he was knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/7/2021 10:19 PM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Tuesday night.

Khaira's head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into his chin. Khaira's head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.

 

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.

The Blackhawks' Riley Stillman fought Trouba about two minutes later.

The 27-year-old Khaira has two goals and no assists in 17 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 