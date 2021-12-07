Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 2.25 cents at $7.9925 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.75 cents at $5.8625 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 2.25 cents at $7.3725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 11.25 cents at $12.5025 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3822 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .23 cent at $1.6502 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .02 cent at $.7207 a pound.