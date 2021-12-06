 

Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/6/2021 8:47 AM

SHEFFIELD, England -- Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton was cleared Monday of pushing a rival manager, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth, at the end of a match in England's third division in 2019.

Barton, who is currently the manager of fourth-division club Bristol Rovers, denied shoving then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a match against Fleetwood - at the time coached by Barton - on April 13, 2019.

 

Stendel told the jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking in the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley's stadium when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on a metal post. Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, who was jogging, a moment later.

A jury found Barton not guilty of assault following a week-long trial.

Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League.

