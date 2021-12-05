POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25, Georgia slips to No. 3; Michigan stays at No. 2, Cincinnati is No. 4
Updated 12/5/2021 11:27 AM
NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25, Georgia slips to No. 3; Michigan stays at No. 2, Cincinnati is No. 4.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.