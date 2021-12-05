Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (22) intercepts a pass intended by Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24), bottom, and Cameron Sample (96), top, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs out of the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers' Breiden Fehoko (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton (15) runs out of the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while pressured by Los Angeles Chargers' Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers' Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers' Chris Rumph II (94) and Christian Covington (95) celebrate a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory on Sunday.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert's TD passes.

Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Mixon's 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But Mixon was stuffed on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell's fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.

The Bengals committed four of the game's seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

After Campbell's TD, Los Angeles forced Cincinnati to punt. Herbert the directed a four-play, 52-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD for Austin Ekeler.

The Bengals still had time, but Burrow was intercepted in the end zone by Chris Harris Jr. with 8:07 left. Cincinnati got the ball back again, but Burrow threw short to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-5.

Even after defensive end Joey Bosa went out with a possible concussion, the Chargers' usually terrible run defense bottled up Mixon, who rushed for 54 yards after recording back-to-back 100-yard games.

Burrow was 24 for 40 for 300 yards. He was sacked six times. Tee Higgins had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown for Cincinnati's first score of the game.

Allen helped key Los Angeles' fast start, scoring twice in the first quarter on a 4-yard reception and a 7-yarder. Herbert's 44-yard TD to Jaylen Guyton made it 24-0 early in the second quarter.

INJURIES

Chargers: Bosa left the game to undergo concussion protocol in the first quarter. ... DL Justin Jones suffered a knee injury in the third and was questionable to return.

Bengals: LB Markus Bailey and LB Logan Wilson left in the first half with shoulder injuries. ... CB Chidobe Awuzie left with a right-foot injury in the third quarter and was doubtful to return.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bengals: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

