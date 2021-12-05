 

SMU, Virginia meet in first Fenway Park D-1 bowl game

  • SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles past Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Dallas. (Steve Nurenberg/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles past Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Dallas. (Steve Nurenberg/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) leaves the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech o Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

    Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) leaves the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech o Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/5/2021 6:55 PM

SMU (8-4, American Athletic Conference) vs. Virginia (6-6 ACC), Dec. 29, 11:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Boston

 

TOP PLAYERS

SMU: QB Tanner Mordecai threw for 3,628 yards and 39 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Virginia: QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

NOTABLE

SMU: The Mustangs head to the first Fenway Bowl with a new coach as former SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee returns after two years as the OC and quarterbacks coach at Miami. He replaces Sonny Dykes, who went to TCU on Tuesday.

Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday he was stepping down as the Cavaliers' coach following the bowl game, the fifth straight in his six seasons.

LAST TIME

First meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

SMU: Playing in its 19th bowl game.

Virginia: Playing in its 22nd bowl game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 