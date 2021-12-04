Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) run s past Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) for a touchdown during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama fans cheer during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) and Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) hit during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) makes ther catch against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates his touchdown against Alabama during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) signals a Georgia fourth down during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) tackles Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) celebrates a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press