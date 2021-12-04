 

18 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/4/2021 9:23 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya -- At least 18 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.

Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.

 

Ten people were rescued but 'we have 18 bodies now,' he said.

The choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church had been traveling for their male colleague's wedding when the accident occurred in Kitui County.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.

