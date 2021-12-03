 

Croatia takes 1-0 lead over Serbia in Davis Cup semifinals

  • Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after wing the second set as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

    Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after wing the second set as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Associated Press

  • Croatia's Borna Gojo returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

    Croatia's Borna Gojo returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Associated Press

  • Serbia's Dusan Lajovic crashes his racket after failing a point as he plays Croatia's Borna Gojo during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

    Serbia's Dusan Lajovic crashes his racket after failing a point as he plays Croatia's Borna Gojo during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Associated Press

  • Croatia's Borna Gojo gestures as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

    Croatia's Borna Gojo gestures as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/3/2021 12:22 PM

MADRID -- Borna Gojo gave Croatia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Friday.

The 279th-ranked Gojo outplayed Lajovic after the Serb rallied from 4-1 down to take the first set. He broke Lajovic's serve five times on the indoor hard court in Madrid.

 

Later, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the second match of the best-of-three series. Djokovic is 17-2 against Cilic.

Top-ranked Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are slated to play in the final match.

Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.

Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 