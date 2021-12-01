South Korea confirms first cases of new omicron coronavirus variant in five people linked to international arrivals
Updated 12/1/2021 7:53 AM
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea confirms first cases of new omicron coronavirus variant in five people linked to international arrivals.
