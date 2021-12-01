Authorities say a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the fourth person to die was 15 years old based on information from authorities.)
Updated 12/1/2021 12:31 PM
