Authorities say a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the fourth person to die was 15 years old based on information from authorities.)

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities say a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the fourth person to die was 15 years old based on information from authorities.).