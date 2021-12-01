Grains lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 9.50 cents at $7.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .50 cent at $5.6950 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 13 cents at $7.08 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at $12.1725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .43 cent at $1.3690 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .65 cent at $1.6542 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up 1 cent at $.7337 a pound.