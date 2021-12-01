 

From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/1/2021 8:14 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a new Silicon Valley corporate name change on the block.

A month after Facebook renamed itself Meta, Square Inc., the payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is changing its name to Block Inc.

 

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it's making the change because the Square name has become synonymous with the company's commerce and payments business. But it has grown since its start in 2009 and now owns the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform whose primary focus is Bitcoin.

The move comes just two days after Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter. He's still CEO of the newly named Block.

The company said the name change to Block 'distinguishes the corporate entity from its businesses, or building blocks.' It said there will be no organizational changes as a result of the name change.

'The name has many associated meanings for the company - building blocks, neighborhood blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome," Block said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 