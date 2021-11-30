Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa

FILE - Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany, on April 27, 2019. German coach Ralf Rangnick has been hired as Manchester United manager until the end of the season. The 63-year-old Rangnick has left his role as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge of the English club, which has been led by former player Michael Carrick since the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21. Associated Press

Manchester United's caretakerÂ manager Michael Carrick, 3rd left, shakes hands with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay at the end of a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa.

Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm - a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

'While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,' United said Tuesday.

___

