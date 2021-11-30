 

White Sox sign reliever Graveman to $24 million, 3-year deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By JAY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 
CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox fortified their bullpen on Tuesday, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman.

The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role with the White Sox.

 

After beginning his career as a starter, Graveman flourished while working out of the bullpen this year. He went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and his first 10 career saves in 53 games with Seattle and Houston.

'Kendall is a veteran who provides us with end-of-game bullpen depth and an ability to induce ground balls,' White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. 'He's a high-character guy and a great teammate who will fit well within our clubhouse and bullpen.'

Graveman also appeared in nine postseason games with Houston this year, allowing two earned runs in 11 innings.

