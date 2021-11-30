No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State

Morehead State forward Aiden Rainford (23) and Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) compete for a rebound duringg the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Associated Press

Morehead State guard Tyler Moore, right, prepares to shoot as Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, left, Caitlin Bickle, second from left, and Jordan Lewis (3) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Associated Press

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, right, collects a rebound as Morehead State's Tyler Moore, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Associated Press

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) defends against a 3-point shot by Morehead State's Terri Smith (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28 on Tuesday night.

The Bears (7-1) held the Eagles to 20% shooting (11 off 55) in their 64th consecutive nonconference home victory.

Egbo had a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was one of five Baylor players with a game-high four assists. Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrews was 6 of 8 from 3-point range as Baylor finished 13 of 29 (45%) from deep. Ja'Mee Asberry scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 beyond the arc.

Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six as the pair combined to go 6 of 25 from the field.

Baylor closed the first half on a 14-3 run for a 37-17 halftime lead. Andrews had two of the Bears' four 3-pointers during that stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The shooting struggles were at their worst in the third quarter, when the Eagles made just 1 of 16 from the field and were outscored 25-3 for a 60-22 deficit.

Baylor: The bigger Bears dominated on the glass with a 47-28 edge in rebounding, but they had a rough night offensively against an overmatched opponent with 13 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: At Evansville on Dec. 11.

Baylor: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.