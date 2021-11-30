Germany: Burglars knock hole in wall to steal Lego bricks

BERLIN -- German police are looking for witnesses after burglars broke through the wall of a toy store to steal dozens of Lego sets.

Police said Tuesday that the theft took place over the weekend in the western town of Lippstadt.

The burglars left about 100 empty cardboard boxes behind, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the burglars had taken the instruction books.