Twitter surges on report that Dorsey will step down as CEO
Updated 11/29/2021 10:06 AM
NEW YORK -- Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive.
Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.
CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.
Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday.
Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.