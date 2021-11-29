Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 11/29/2021 11:09 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 11.25 cents at $8.1250 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 11 cents at $5.79 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 16 cents at $7.65 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 6.25 cents at $12.4775 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.3860 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.28 cents at $1.6810 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 2.45 cents at $.7310 a pound.
