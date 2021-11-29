Grains, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. declined 18.50 cents at $8.07 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at $5.82 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 7.50 cents at $7.4750 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 10.50 cents at $12.4225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 1.18 cents at $1.3692 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.43 cents at $1.6572 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .80 cent at $.7240 a pound.