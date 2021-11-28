MATCHDAY: Osasuna and Elche try to rebound in Spain
Updated 11/28/2021 2:49 PM
A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Osasuna hosts Elche in a match between struggling teams in the Spanish league. Midtable Osasuna is winless in five consecutive matches and has lost its last three without scoring any goals. The poor run comes after a good start in which it won five of its first nine games. Relegation-threatened Elche is winless in six straight league matches, with four losses and two draws.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.