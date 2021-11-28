MATCHDAY: Osasuna and Elche try to rebound in Spain

Osasuna's Unai Garcia reacts at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Associated Press

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Osasuna hosts Elche in a match between struggling teams in the Spanish league. Midtable Osasuna is winless in five consecutive matches and has lost its last three without scoring any goals. The poor run comes after a good start in which it won five of its first nine games. Relegation-threatened Elche is winless in six straight league matches, with four losses and two draws.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports