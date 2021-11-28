Duke says football coach David Cutcliffe won't return for 15th season after 'mutual agreement' following 0-8 ACC season
Updated 11/28/2021 4:14 PM
DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke says football coach David Cutcliffe won't return for 15th season after 'mutual agreement' following 0-8 ACC season.
