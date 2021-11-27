New Mexico St. parts with coach Doug Martin after 9 seasons

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- New Mexico State announced Saturday it is making a coaching changes, moving on from Doug Martin after nine seasons.

Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia said after New Mexico State (2-10) ended its regular season by beating UMass that Martin's contract, which is set to expire after the season, would not be renewed.

'I wanted to take the opportunity to publicly thank Doug for everything he's done for the program,' Moccia told reporters. 'He faced many challenges, from social conduct to APR issues. And he more than improved those items.'

Martin finished 25-74 at New Mexico State, a major college football independent. The Aggies will be joining Conference USA by 2023.

The 58-year-old Martin had one winning season, guiding New Mexico State to a bowl game in 2013 for the first time since 1960. The 57-year bowl drought was the longest in the country. The Aggies won the Arizona Bowl against Utah State to finish 7-6.