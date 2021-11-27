UT Martin forces late INTs to beat Missouri State 32-31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Dresser Winn threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Donnell Williams with 3:36 remaining, and UT Martin forced a pair of late interceptions to beat Missouri State 32-31 on Saturday night in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

The Ohio Valley Conference champion Skyhawks (10-2) will face eighth-seeded Montana State in the second round.

UT Martin's John Ford intercepted a Jason Shelley pass before Winn and Williams connected for the game-winning score on the next play. On the Bears' final drive, Shelley led them to the UT Martin 46, but he threw an interception to D'Carrious Stephens with 1:03 left.

There were eight lead changes in the game.

Winn completed 23 of 43 passes for 272 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception. Peyton Logan and Zak Wallace each had a TD run for the Skyhawks.

Shelley was 22-of-42 passing for 279 yards and threw three touchdown passes and three interceptions for Missouri State (8-4). He added 93 yards rushing on 13 carries. Xavier Lane had seven receptions for 110 yards that included a 29-yard TD catch late in the third quarter that gave the Bears a 31-26 advantage.

