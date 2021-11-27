Don Shondell, longtime BSU men's volleyball coach, dies

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Don Shondell, who led the Ball State men's volleyball team to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, has died at age 92.

The university announced that Shondell died Tuesday. Shondell coached the Ball State team for 34 years until he retired in 1998.

His career coaching record was 769-280-6 and he still ranks second all-time for NCAA coaching victories in men's volleyball.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns called Shondell an icon in the Muncie community and a pioneer in volleyball.

His son Steve Shondell is a former Ball State women's volleyball coach who led Muncie Burris to 21 state girl's high school volleyball championships. Another son Dave Shondell has been the Purdue women's volleyball coach since 2003.

Steve Shondell said he believed his father had as much influence on the sport as any coach in the country, teaching coaches across the Midwest and promoting the sport.