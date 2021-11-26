Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Vegas

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -118, Oilers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vegas. He leads the league with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 20 assists.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-0 against Pacific teams. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Oilers are 6-0-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Edmonton is second in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 20.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Edmonton won 5-3. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 12 assists and has 19 points this season. Alex Pietrangelo has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Draisaitl has 40 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 17 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.