Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avs

Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) as Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) is checked into the boards by Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) and Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl (18) tangle in front of the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) reaches for the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) and Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) skate for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) is hit by Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Oettinger left the game. Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal with Roope Hintz (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening 1:31 to reach 400 career goals, and two goaltenders combined to shut out the NHL's highest-scoring team Friday night, as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Denis Gurianov added a power-play goal for Dallas, which has won its last five home games and five of six overall.

Cale Makar scored at 16:39 of the third period with the extra skater on the ice for Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak halted. Makar has goals in a franchise-record five straight games for a defenseman.

Jake Oettinger made 33 saves and earned the win. Oettinger was replaced by veteran Braden Holtby during the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head by Nicolas Aube-Kubel. He returned for the third period. Holtby, who leads Stars goalies with eight starts had missed the previous five games with a lower body injury. He finished with four saves.

The Avalanche entered leading the league by averaging 4.06 goals per game. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots and had his personal five-game winning streak - the longest active run in the NHL - stopped.

Each team will complete a back-to-back on Saturday night.

Pavelski first scored at 1:12 when he was left alone at the far post to Kuemper's right and converted a pass by Jason Robertson from the opposite circle. At 1:31, Pavelski dipped his right knee as he skated on net, controlled a pass from Roope Hintz on his backhand, shifted the puck to his forehand and scored from between the circles.

Gurianov collected a rebound in the low slot off a shot by Miro Heiskanen and sent a wrister to Kuemper's right for his second goal in two games.

Oettinger left at 12:38 of the second period when Aube-Kubel's right elbow caught him in the head as Aube-Kubel charged the net along the goal line.

Oettinger went into the game leading the NHL with a 1.29 goals-against average in four games since being called up from Texas of the American Hockey League on Nov. 13.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Stars: At Arizona on Saturday night.

