Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 11.25 cents at $8.2550 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 7 cents at $5.8625 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 4.50 cents at $7.55 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 13.75 cents at $12.5275 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.3810 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .23 cent at $1.6715 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs lost 2.22 cents at $.7320 a pound.