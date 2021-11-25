Detroit faces Los Angeles, aims to break 4-game slide

Detroit Pistons (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game skid with a win against Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 8-4 in home games. Los Angeles scores 105.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 2-6 on the road. Detroit averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists. Paul George is shooting 40.6% and averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.