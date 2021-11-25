 

Anunoby and the Raptors visit conference foe Indiana

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/25/2021 7:00 AM

Toronto Raptors (9-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Pacers are 4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana scores 107.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Raptors are 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won 97-94 in the last meeting on Oct. 30. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

OG Anunoby is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 