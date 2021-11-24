Man City beats PSG 2-1, both advance in Champions League

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center top, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, top, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Gabriel Jesus completed Manchester City's comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and secure a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners on Wednesday.

PSG is also sure of going through as runner-up in Group A thanks to Leipzig beating Club Brugge 5-0.

The clash of the competition's wealthiest teams, who are yet to win European football's top prize, fully came to life in the 50th minute when Kylian MbappÃ© put PSG ahead after an interchange between Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But the attacking dominance by City that defined the first half saw Raheem Sterling's outstretched left foot nudge in a cross from Kyle Walker to equalize in the 63rd.

After Neymar missed a chance to restore PSG's lead, Bernado Silva teeed up Gabriel Jesus who connected with scuffed shot that still beat Keylor Navas in the 76th.

___

