 

Man City beats PSG 2-1, both advance in Champions League

  • Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, top, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

    Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, top, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center top, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center top, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

  • Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

    Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Associated Press

 
By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/24/2021 5:05 PM

MANCHESTER, England -- Gabriel Jesus completed Manchester City's comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and secure a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners on Wednesday.

PSG is also sure of going through as runner-up in Group A thanks to Leipzig beating Club Brugge 5-0.

 

The clash of the competition's wealthiest teams, who are yet to win European football's top prize, fully came to life in the 50th minute when Kylian MbappÃ© put PSG ahead after an interchange between Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But the attacking dominance by City that defined the first half saw Raheem Sterling's outstretched left foot nudge in a cross from Kyle Walker to equalize in the 63rd.

After Neymar missed a chance to restore PSG's lead, Bernado Silva teeed up Gabriel Jesus who connected with scuffed shot that still beat Keylor Navas in the 76th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 