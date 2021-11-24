 

Man gets 50-year prison term for killing ex-girlfriend

 
DUBUQUE, Iowa -- An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend and leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.


KCRG-TV reports that 22-year-old Richard Forsythe of Galena, Illinois, was sentenced Tuesday in the February death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez. Authorities say she was stabbed at least 15 times.

 

Forsythe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and won't be eligible for parole for 35 years.

Relatives and friends of Lopez packed the Dubuque County courtroom, many wearing pink shirts reading 'Justice for Jennifer Lopez.'

