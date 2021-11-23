 

Oklahoma City takes on Utah, seeks to break 3-game slide

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/23/2021 7:00 AM

Utah Jazz (11-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup against Utah after losing three straight games.

The Thunder are 6-5 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 34.3% from deep. Rudy Gay paces the Jazz shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup on Oct. 21. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 24 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Bogdanovic is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.1 points, 51.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 