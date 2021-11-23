 

Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

  • Sri Lankan police and navy life savers attend the rescue work following a ferry capsized in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. At least six people have died after a ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, Navy official says.

  • Sri Lankan police officers inspect the capsized ferry in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. At least six people are dead after a ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, said Navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva. At least 12 others have been rescued.

  • Sri Lankan police and navy life savers attend the rescue work following a ferry capsized in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/23/2021 7:00 AM

COLOMBO -- A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a navy spokesperson said.

Twelve people have been rescued and the search for others is continuing, navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board the ferry or what caused it to overturn.

 

Four children were among the dead, according to a policeman and a hospital worker who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to the media.

The ferry was traveling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country's eastern coast and about 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo, the navy spokesperson said.

Ferry accidents are relatively rare in Sri Lanka because many locations are now connected by bridges.

