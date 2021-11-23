Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 11/23/2021 3:55 PM
Wheat for Dec. rose 10.25 cents at $8.56 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.75 cents at $5.8050 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 3.75 cents at $7.4725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.73 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .98 cent at $1.3540 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.67 cents at $1.6437 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.7415 a pound.
Article Comments
