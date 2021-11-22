Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. advanced 22.75 cents at $8.4575 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6 cents at $5.7675 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 13.50 cents at $7.51 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 11 cents at $12.7425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.3442 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .78 cent at $1.6170 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .90 cent at $.7465 a pound.