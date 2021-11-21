LaVine leads Chicago into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5; over/under is 208.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He's fourth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by LaVine averaging 3.9.

The Knicks are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup on Oct. 29. Kemba Walker scored 21 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.6 points, 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 101.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.