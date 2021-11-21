Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1 Israeli and injured 4 others in rare Jerusalem holy site shooting
Posted11/21/2021 7:00 AM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian who killed 1 Israeli and injured 4 others in rare Jerusalem holy site shooting.
