 

Russia hits record coronavirus deaths for 2nd straight day

  • A passenger wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October.

    A passenger wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October. Associated Press

  • A medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Russian authorities on Friday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row.

    A medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Russian authorities on Friday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row. Associated Press

  • People wearing face masks travel on a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic.

    People wearing face masks travel on a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Associated Press

  • A seller waits for customers as protective masks and gloves are displayed in a kiosk in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic.

    A seller waits for customers as protective masks and gloves are displayed in a kiosk in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Associated Press

  • Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October.

    Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October. Associated Press

  • Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October.

    Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Russian authorities had recorded higher daily case numbers since late October. Associated Press

  • People wearing face masks travel on a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic.

    People wearing face masks travel on a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit record highs for the second straight day Thursday, while new daily cases appeared to be taking a downward trend but still remained higher than during previous waves of the pandemic. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/20/2021 11:21 AM

MOSCOW -- Russia's record high coronavirus death toll persisted for a second straight day on Saturday, as the number of new infections declined.

The state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 COVID-19 deaths, matching Friday's tally.

 

The task force also reported 37,120 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in recent weeks appear to have a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus.

The latest surge in deaths comes amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes in Russia toward taking precautions. About 40% of Russia's nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V - months before most of the world.

In total, Russia's coronavirus task force has reported nearly 9.3 million confirmed infections and 262,843 COVID-19 deaths, by far the highest death toll in Europe.

Some experts believe the true figure is even higher. Reports by Russia's statistical service, Rosstat, that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality. They say 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 